TEXARKANA, Texas – A homeless man accused of capital murder is currently in the Bi-State Jail, refusing extradition to Arkansas.
Vance Allen Brown, 29, was arrested by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of the shooting death of Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, that took place on Edward Street in the College Hill neighborhood of Texarkana on Aug. 15.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Department’s Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen said on Thursday TAPD is requesting an extradition warrant from the governor of Arkansas to have Brown brought to Arkansas for custody, but this could take up to 30 days.
During the initial investigation, detectives secured a warrant for Brown and The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect on Gun Club Road in Texarkana Texas off of South Lake Drive after the discovery of the death of Nard on Edward Street with an uninjured small child in the home.
At this time, The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department will not release more details in this case until after Brown is able to be interviewed once in the custody of TAPD.