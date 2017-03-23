A big utility company -- or their contractor -- comes to your house to do some digging for system improvements. You trust they'll do the job right. If not, they'll make it right.
Not the case for one Shreveport homeowner who has had a year-and-a-half battle with Centerpoint Energy and their contractor over what he claims is thousands of dollars in damage.
"The whole thing is kind of tilted this way," Brad Schmidt said, spreading his arms and tilting to mimic a noticeable slant to his long sloping driveway in South Highlands.
He says soon after the contractor's work, the driveway developed big cracks, and slabs began sliding and sinking. The slab on one side next to his garage is raised, while the slab on the other side is sunken a few inches.
Schmidt says it was caused by Centerpoint's contractor for, Wayne Holden & Company of Texarkana, Arkansas. Schmidt says they repeatedly tried to bore a new gas line underneath his driveway in late 2015 that caused his driveway to crack, and the slabs to separate and slide.
"It's just been this back and forth where Centerpoint says talk to the contractor, the contractor says,'We didn't do it,'" Schmidt says of his battle to resolve the situation.
Schmidt says he saw Holden's crew try four times to bore the line from the street and down the long slope to his house.
And when the contractor denied boring under his driveway, Schmidt dialed Louisiana One Call, and a worker came out with his tools, and traced where they finally successfully bore the new line. As shown in photographs the Schmidt took, the worker marked a yellow-dashed line on the now tilting driveway, over which the new line lay.
And even though the contractor claimed they weren't responsible, Schmidt says they did come back several times with bags of rocks to fill a problem sinkhole area by the driveway.
"Six weeks ago, those rocks were level with the driveway. It just keeps sinking," he said, pointing to a noticeable low area topped with rocks.
Schmidt got a cost estimate of $13,900 dollars to repair the driveway. He says he offered to pay half of that, since there are existing, old smaller cracks. But he says Holden rejected his offer.
The company then filed a claim through insurance. But the insurance company denied it. Schmidt found their explanation laughable.
"The lady from Dallas, Texas, who has never been here, said that she could see grass growing some cracks in my driveway from 2013 on Google Earth, and therefore she didn't really think it was their responsibility," he says. Schmidt provided a transcript of the conversation that backs the story.
So where does the contractor say the new line is? Schmidt says they claim it's between the driveway and the fence line, contrary to what the Louisiana One Call worker found.
We reported last year how Wayne Holden & Co.'s work on the massive project to replace gas lines and meters was drawing numerous complaints from homeowners who claimed they were damaged. At that time, Wayne Holden said,"If there's a problem we'll fix it."
This time, Holden did not return calls for comment.
As for Centerpoint, they gave only a written statement, saying in part: "After multiple meetings with the homeowner to consider and attempt to resolve this matter, we believe that damage to the driveway was not caused by the contractor. However, in good faith, the contractor made an offer to the homeowner to assist with repair costs which was not accepted."
Schmidt says that offer was for just ten percent of the repair cost. He provided a copy of his letter to Centerpoint in December when he offered to pay half the cost. He says that was rejected by the contractor, Holden.
Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell brought all sides together to try to reach a settlement. But Campbell says, "When the parties can't agree on a resolution in a case like this, the homeowner's only recourse is a lawsuit"
That's exactly what Schmidt is now planning.