SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday's storm caused a lot of damage to people's homes and property. One major step in the repair process is homeowners insurance.
Ben Tullos, State Farm agent, gave a rundown on how to begin the process.
The first thing to do is get in touch with your insurance and get the damage reported.
Next, take photos of all the damage before repairs. Also, keep an inventory of items damaged such as food having to be thrown away due to loss of power.
Don't wait on insurance to contact you to make temporary or emergency repairs such as removing trees from roofs and adding tarps.
Normally within 48 hours, insurance will reach out and begin the process of getting permanent repairs done and life back to normal.
"Well, insurance is always important. I always say it's a necessary evil. Nobody likes it. Nobody likes to pay it, but at a time like this, when something happens, your glad that you have it because it can get you back to normal," Tullos said.