HOMER, La. — A parent of a Homer Elementary third grader has confirmed to KTBS that the school’s third grade students have been sent home due of exposure to COVID-19.

KTBS reached out to Claiborne School District Superintendent William Kennedy, who would not confirm if the third-graders were not at school.

But he sent this statement:

“We have had an employee test positive and have quarantined students according to the regulations provided by LDH." 

KTBS also has contacted a School Board member, who was unaware of the quarantine.  

A text message sent to parents late last week read as follows: 

