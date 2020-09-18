HOMER, La. — A parent of a Homer Elementary third grader has confirmed to KTBS that the school’s third grade students have been sent home due of exposure to COVID-19.
KTBS reached out to Claiborne School District Superintendent William Kennedy, who would not confirm if the third-graders were not at school.
But he sent this statement:
“We have had an employee test positive and have quarantined students according to the regulations provided by LDH."
KTBS also has contacted a School Board member, who was unaware of the quarantine.
A text message sent to parents late last week read as follows: