HOMER, La. — The Town of Homer has received more than $150,000 in grant funds to assist with energy efficiency in the town.
Mayor Xanthe Seals says the funds, awarded by the Louisiana Public Service Commission, will provide installation of high-efficiency LED lights in various public spaces in the municipality — City Hall, Fire Station and the Ford Museum.
“These new fixtures will improve lighting and lower electric bills by thousands of dollars for these public institutions,” said PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell.
Campbell said that every dollar that local governments and public bodies save on their electrical bills is a dollar that can help these public entities improve service to the public in other ways.
“I encourage all municipal and parish officials, school boards, university presidents and other public officials in north Louisiana to apply for these grants,” Campbell said.