HOMER, La. – An autopsy will determine if a Homer High School senior who suffered a gunshot wound to the head Thursday night died of suicide or homicide, Chief Van McDaniel said Friday.
Ja’Kerion Calome was found in a home in the 200 block of West Third Street in Homer. He was taken by private vehicle to Homer Hospital, “where they worked really hard on him,” McDaniel said.
Calome was then airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport, where he died early Friday morning, McDaniel said.
Calome’s body has been sent to a pathologist in Little Rock, Ark., for an autopsy.
“We know he had a gunshot wound, but we don’t know at this time if it was a suicide or a homicide. Until then, this matter is still under investigation, McDaniel said.
McDaniel said he could not comment on whether Calome was home alone or others were with him when he was shot.
Calome was a member of the state championship Homer High Pelicans football team. The team in a statement on its Facebook page asked for prayers for Calome’s teammates and coaches.
A GoFundMe page also has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.
“In times of tragedy, it’s important for us to come together and support one another. Ja'Kerion was a beloved member of our community, and we are raising funds to help cover the costs of the funeral and other expenses. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. Thank you in advance for your generosity. We are grateful for any support you are able to provide,” states the fundraiser organizer.