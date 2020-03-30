HOMER, La. -- The town of Homer is the latest Northwest Louisiana community to put a curfew in place in an effort to curtail activity in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Mayor Xanthe Seals said the curfew will be in place tonight through April 30. Curfew hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
"This curfew may be extended beyond April 30 if state and federal officials deem it necessary," Seals wrote. "Only those providing essential services will be allowed to be outside their homes after this time."
Curfews are in place in Springhill and Cullen.
In Springhill, Police Chief Will Lynd set a curfew of 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. for anyone under the age of 17. Juveniles can be out with their parents or other legal guardians, who are defined by Louisiana statute as any person who has legal authority of a minor child or juvenile.
Lynd says they can still travel to and from work, “but cannot be out roaming the streets of the City of Springhill all hours of the night.”
Cullen's curfew also is aimed at minors. Those 17 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardians if outside their residence between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to Cullen officials.
The daily curfew is expected to remain in place until concerns of the coronavirus have cleared the air and children return to school.
In Minden, Mayor Terry Gardner has suggested everyone be home by 8:30 p.m. nightly. But a curfew is not in place.