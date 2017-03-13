A Homer man admitted in federal court last week that he left a bag of drugs in a relative's dryer while they were away from home.
Vincent McDaniel, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces a prison sentence of 10 years to life, at least four years of supervised release and $10 million fine. He'll be sentenced June 28.
According to McDaniel's plea, the drugs were found on Nov. 12, 2015 by a relative who contacted law enforcement after finding something suspicious in a bag left in the clothes dryer at her home in Homer. Officers determined the bag contained 526.7 grams of meth.
McDaniel had asked for access to the home while the relative was away, and after his arrest, had asked other relatives to retrieve the bag for him before law enforcement could obtain it.
The DEA and the Homer Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney James G. Cowles is prosecuting the case.