HOMER, La - Beginning Monday, customers visiting the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) in Homer will be required to make an appointment, first.
The agency is taking precautions due to the latest surge in COVID-19. Louisiana OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain says customer safety is the priority. "Several Louisiana OMV locations have experienced intermittent closures over the past few months due to precautions related to COVID-19," she said. "Unfortunately, sometimes we are forced to close temporarily to protect the health of our customers and employees."
The Homer OMV office is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can click here to schedule an appointment - just click on the "Book an Appointment" icon. Customers may also access other online services, as well as check the list of open offices. Masks are not currently required for customers, though they are encouraged.