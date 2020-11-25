HOMER, La. -- Homer police have confirmed their first COVID-19 related death within the department.
Officer Danny Joe Mills died around noon Wednesday due to complications of COVID-19 after falling sick roughly a week ago, according to Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel.
Mills, a resident of Haynesville, began working for the Homer Police Dept. as a reservist in 2017. He later secured full-time employment as a patrolman with the department in 2018.
McDaniel said Mills was a husband and a father. He was also a retired employee of David Wade Correctional Center and a post certified firearms instructor.
”The Town of Homer and the Homer police department are saddened and heartbroken to announce the passing of one of our brave officers due to Covid-19,” McDaniel told KTBS Wednesday.
”Officer Mills was a member of our law enforcement family. He was courteous and a dedicated professional, who trained our officers to the highest of standards and cared for the citizens of Homer, Haynesville and Claiborne Parish. Officer Mills will be missed, but never forgotten.”