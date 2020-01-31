HOMER, La. — The parents of a recently jailed teen say they are outraged after a Homer police officer reportedly photographed their son handcuffed to a table at the Police Department then sent it to a student using Snapchat.
Brenda and Haywood Harris Sr., the parents of 19-year-old Haywood Harris Jr., of Homer, are making their outcry about the incident public. They want to know what would motivate the arresting officer to handle their son’s arrest that way then share a photograph via a social media app.
The couple said attempts to address the matter with Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel have been unsuccessful.
KTBS has learned Officer Collin Rogers is currently on leave from the police force just days after Haywood Harris Jr.’s photograph began circulating among high schoolers. It is unclear if the officer is off with or without pay.
Attempts by KTBS to discuss the matter with McDaniel have been unsuccessful. Messages went unanswered as of Friday.
“It is my understanding that Rogers sent the picture of my son to a student enrolled in the Kare Program, which is an educational program. The student was reportedly in class at the time,” Brenda Harris told KTBS.
“A concerned parent got in touch with me and told me about the photograph. The parent suggested that I ask a teacher at the school who had supposedly saw the picture. The teacher is the sister of the chief of police. When I talked to her she told me she definitely saw the picture,” Brenda Harris said.
Despite rumors that the Louisiana State Police are investigating the matter, the Troop G spokesman said they have not been contacted.
Haywood Harris Jr. remains in custody at the Claiborne Parish Detention Center just outside the city limits of Homer. He is charged with armed robbery. His bond is set at $100,000.
Details about what prompted his arrest are unknown.
Heywood Harris Sr. said his son was placed in solitary confinement just days after arriving at the detention center in December. Harris reportedly spent two weeks in confinement, his dad told KTBS Thursday.
Haywood Harris Sr. also said an employee of the Claiborne Parish Detention Center, who also serves as a reserve officer for the Homer Police Department, initially reprimanded Haywood Harris Jr. to serve an additional week in confinement.
“After I contacted the sheriff, my son was removed from confinement and placed back in general population,” Brenda Harris said Friday.