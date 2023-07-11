HOMER, La. – The Claiborne Parish Courthouse has been a scene of chaos the past two days as the parents of five recently arrested teenagers along with community members protest their arrests and court proceedings.
Claiborne Parish sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested four juveniles – two 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds -- and an 18-year-old with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice in connection with the June 22 death of a Homer High School senior.
Ja’Kerion Calome, 18, suffered a gunshot to the head at a house on West Third Street and died later at a hospital. Others were in the home when the shooting happened.
Investigators have not said if his death was a homicide, suicide or accidental.
Homer police started the investigation but Police Chief Van McDaniel recused his office because of his relation to Calome. Claiborne deputies took over and on Thursday announced the arrests.
Parents of the teenagers are outraged at having their children incarcerated since then in the Claiborne Detention Center, which is an adult holding facility. It's uncertain how detention center staff housed the juveniles among the adult offenders.
One of the parents leading the charge outside of the courthouse is Kevin Williams. He said his 14-year-old son is one of those arrested.
“No peace, no justice. We ain’t got no justice in this town. They just gave us a pat on the back. But we ain’t got justice with it because this ain’t near over with,” Williams said Tuesday.
“Free the Homer Five,” he said. “We need justice. … All the evidence you got, we need to see it.”
He and the other parents complain Claiborne sheriff’s investigators have not given them a clear understanding of the charges, despite their effort to get information from the sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office.
One mother has a copy of an arrest warrant but it only list the charges with no narrative.
KTBS Reporter Tiffany Flournoy contributed to this report.