HOMER, La.— Plans for the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office to boot the Homer Police Department from its dispatch services and radio frequency today have been extended.
The Police Department now has until Nov 30 to get its dispatch services up and running.
Both agencies agreed to the new date during a hearing in Second Judicial District Court in response to an injunction request filed weeks ago by Homer town attorney Lori Graham.
The mutual agreement follows a certified letter sent to the HPD in late September by attorney James Colvin stating that effective today the Claiborne Sheriff’s Office would stop dispatching HPD calls and would no longer allow the department to use its radio frequency.
Colvin’s letter offered no explanation for the sudden changes, other than to say there is no cooperative endeavor agreement between the Homer Police Department and Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office or legal obligation requiring CPSO to provide the services. He described the long-standing arrangement between the two agencies as “purely gratuitous on the part of the CPSO.”
As of late last week, with the department’s 2020 budget nearly tapped out, McDaniel had already spent thousands of department dollars making a series of changes — remodeling the PD’s office space to house the new radio room and hiring dispatch employees. However, things still are not complete.
“It’s going to take some time to get everything set up properly the way that it should be. So all I’m asking for is time enough to do that. It is also going to take time to get people trained,” Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel told KTBS on Thursday. “My primary concern is the public safety of the people.”
According to McDaniel, the average training time for new dispatchers is approximately eight weeks.
“We are currently training dispatchers. We will have two full-time and two part-time dispatchers. They will be responsible for dispatching during the evenings on weekdays, full days during the weekends and holidays,” said.
The department’s secretary will run the dispatch during regular business hours.
The chief said he will continue taking all necessary steps to assure that the people of Homer continue to receive professional law enforcement and public safety services they deserve.
In September, Claiborne Sheriff Sam Dowies, who is only months into his first term, said the changes are necessary in order for his department to stay within state guidelines. KTBS was unable to verify exactly how long the mutual understanding has been in place, but according to Dowies, it’s been at least 20 years.
“I got people that regulate us from the state of Louisiana coming in saying 'y’all either gotta hire more people or do away with some of these calls and let these municipalities handle their own calls,’ which is what happens in every other parish except Claiborne,” Dowies told KTBS in September.
But KTBS did a quick check and learned the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatches nighttime calls for Arcadia and Ringgold, and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatchers after-hour calls for Many, Zwolle, Fisher and Florien.
Because of Homer’s limited staffing, the Police Department does not have dispatchers who work at night. Instead, calls made to Homer PD are forwarded to the sheriff’s office which dispatches city officers to their calls.
“What he (sheriff) is doing by not wanting to dispatch and disrupt the 911 services, it not only affects the safety of the people and citizens of Homer, but it affects the safety of the citizens all over the parish because the way Homer goes is the way the rest of the parish goes,” said McDaniel. "They will also transfer all 911 calls from within the city limits of Homer to the Homer Police Department, given my knowledge and experience in law-enforcement and public safety, this is of a grave concern to me, and other officials with extensive experience in the law enforcement and public safety profession."
According to Dowies, Homer police calls account for at least one-third of the dispatch call volume the sheriff’s office receives, while other police departments — Haynesville, Athens and Junction Police, which also use CPSO radio frequency and dispatch services -- have far lower usage across the system.
Dowies is not changing the arrangement with those three police departments.
“The calls that they (CPSO) are receiving are coming from the citizens of Homer. They are not coming from the Homer Police Department. The majority of these calls that are coming into his office are from the people who voted him into office — the voting public, the citizens,” said McDaniel. “He wanted to be the sheriff and part of being in law enforcement is protecting and serving. He has to protect not just the people that voted for him. He has to protect and serve every citizen in this parish — every visitor that comes to this parish and every business in this parish. He can’t cherry pick who he wants to serve. He took an oath to serve the parish."
McDaniel said he there should be a separate building or space designated as a 911 call center composed of dispatchers from various agencies in the parish — the sheriff’s office, the police departments in the parish, the fire station, police jury," asked McDaniel.
McDaniel said citizens are encouraged to contact the Homer Police Department by calling 318-927-4000 and 318-927-4001. Those with emergency situations should dial 911 for emergency services.