LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. – A pilot has died in an airplane crash in Lafayette County, Ark., on Sunday evening.
According to Arkansas State Police Lieutenant Jamie Gravier, Christopher Bailey, 46, of Homer, was piloting a single-engine plane departing from a private airstrip five miles southeast of Lewisville, Ark. when it crashed near County Road 18 in a wooded area around 5 p.m.
Bailey was the only person in the plane and no one else was injured.
The FAA and NTSB from Little Rock are currently investigating the crash.