HOMER, La. — One of the elected officials on Homer's Board of Selectmen is facing a felony criminal charge.
Selectwoman Patricia Jenkins, who represents District 5, was charged Saturday with second-degree battery in connection with an undisclosed incident that happened at a home in the 1100 block of Norton Street. KTBS has learned the alleged battery involved injury to another woman who lives at that home, but Police Chief Van McDaniel would not disclose any details Wednesday.
Jenkins was issued a citation and ordered to appear in Second Judicial District Court at a later date, McDaniel said. Jenkins was not taken to jail.
“She was not taken to jail, because the sheriff shut down the women’s jail. So we have to be judicious about the females we take to other facilities due to space and the cost,” McDaniel said. “ We reserve the jail space for more serious, repeat offenders. Mrs. Jenkins did not have a criminal history."
Attempts to reach Homer Mayor Xanthe Seals were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Second-degree battery is when a person intentionally inflicts serious bodily injury, according to the state law. A person convicted of the crime faces a prison sentence of up to eight years and a fine of up to $2,000, or both.
The arrest does not interfere with Jenkins' ability to continue serving on the board. She would have to resign, however, if convicted since the charge is a felony offense.