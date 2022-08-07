Homeschool Expo highlights available resources in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Home schoolers across the Ark-La-Tex are also gearing up for the upcoming school year.
A Texarkana home school group recently hosted an expo to help families and parents learn more about what resources available to them in Bowie County.
The Four States Home School Expo was created to be a one-stop shop of resources for people home-schooling, or considering home-schooling their children this school year.
Since 2020, TEACH Texarkana President Kristy Sheek says the number of families choosing to education their children from home in the Texarkana area has almost doubled.
"The first thing they ask about is curriculum, which curriculum should I chose? That really depends on your children, and their learning styles. There is so much out there these days compared to the 80's when we just had Abeka or Bob Jones. Now there's so much out there," said Sheek.
Sheek says home schooling families learn to rely on each other through a variety of programs and activities.
She say they're always working to create opportunities for their children to not only thrive academically, but socially as well.
"There's just something for the whole family. Things for kids like holiday parties and lots of opportunities to socialize," said Sheek.
Texas leads the nation in the number of families who home school.
According to the Texas Home School Association, more than 750,000 students are currently being taught at home.
Sheek says they want to give families in the Texarkana area a sense of community, support, and confidence in their abilities to educate.
"The goal is just to love on as many people as we can and help out as many people as we can," explained Sheek.
----
For more information about home schooling in the Texarkana area visit to teachtexarkana.com.