BENTON, La. -- Maj. Austin Fouts serves as a flight instructor for up-and-coming B-52 pilots at Barksdale. He’s spent nearly all his time in the Air Force as a bomber pilot.
One of the most memorable days of his career came after his wife Bethany dropped a bomb of sorts on him. After a day of flying when he returned home from Minot Air Force Base in Minot, N.D., and opened the door to his home.
“I showed up, and I open the door and there’s three kids standing there. And I said, ‘Who are these people, Beth?’”
Those people were foster kids.
“The call came in, she said they had three, two sisters and a brother. They didn’t want to split them up and Bethany said, ‘Well, my husband’s not here, so I’ll make the decision to say yes.'”
They fostered those siblings for two and a half years before finally adopting them.
“Over the years I think we’ve done 18 to 20 kids. Sometimes for a weekend, sometimes for a handful of months,” Fouts said.
Fouts' first interest in the military was simply finding a way to pay for college. That led to an appointment at the Air Force Academy, where nearly everyone wants to be a pilot.
“So, I put down everything you can imagine. I put down F-22 pilot. I want to live in Hawaii. I want to fly F-15s. I want to go to Japan,” Fouts said.
He was assigned to the B-52 program, that iconic big bomber that residents of the ArkLaTex see over Bossier City nearly every day.
“People ask me all the time, ‘What do you guys do up there? I see you going up and down airline all the time.’ It’s nonstop training,” Fouts said. “Every day you are taking off, you’re doing the job the way you would do it so when you are called, it’s just another day.”
Fouts is currently a full-time reservist who teaches new pilots to fly the B-52.
“I think of that Toby Keith song, 'I’m Not as Good as I Once Was,'” Fouts said. “A lot of my job nowadays is sitting back and watching a young man or woman do the job that I used to do. Every now and then I have to knock the dust off. and climb back into the seat and do my best to show them how it’s done.”
And while the U.S. Air Force boasts all sorts of high-tech aircraft, the now 70-year-old B-52 is anything but.
“When we get the new batch of students, I tell them it’s like your grandad’s farm truck,” Fouts said. “There are not a lot of computers. There’s a lot of metal. There’s a lot of cable, there’s a lot of mechanics. It’s stuff that doesn’t fail easily. It’s stuff that’s easy to comprehend. It’s stuff that works.”
After adopting their first three foster kids, the Fouts then had a biological child. Then they took in a baby who was abandoned by a couple passing through Shreveport. And they recently got some more news.
“In God’s humor now we’re both 37, and Bethany’s due for our second biological child next month. So, we’ll end up with six,” Fouts said.
Fouts says he believes the blessing of a house full of children comes from walking in faith with his wife.
“Never my plan. I don’t think it was her plan,” Fouts said. “I know it was God’s plan because I didn’t really plan for the military or to necessarily get married or fly airplanes or move here or move there. We just saw unmistakably doors opening and we would obediently walk through them.”
Fouts and wife Bethany are originally from Dixon, Tenn., but now consider Benton home. In fact, most of her family has moved here to be closer. He and his family attend Cypress Baptist Church in Benton where he plays drums in the praise band.
