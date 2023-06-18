MANSFIELD, La. – At 98, Raymond Powell can still recall in detail, fighting against Nazi Germany in World War II.
Powell served in the Army, taking part in close contact combat in Germany toward the end of the war. Powell remembers landing at Omaha Beach June 15, 1944, nine days after D-Day.
Then Staff Sgt. Powell was the leader of 14 soldiers attached to a half track, an armored vehicle with both tank-like treads, and rubber tire front wheels similar to a truck. From France, his 13th Armored Division rambled into Germany under the leadership of Gen. Omar Bradley.
During one of many combat encounters, Powell and a few others were in a ditch trying to locate where snipers were firing from so bigger guns could take them out. As a diversion. Powell put his helmet on a stick ... and moved it above the edge of the ditch.
“And I moved to make them think that I was in it crawling,” Powell said. “Finally, he (German sniper) took the bait and shot the helmet, and they saw which room it was in and they were able to radio the tank and hit that exact room.”
Powell says the bullet did not pierce his helmet, but glanced off and left a big dent. He says he wore that helmet with pride for the rest of the war. The tactic allowed his convoy to roll on to the next German town.
During another battle, Powell and his team found themselves pinned down behind a row of logs. He said SS troops were just 50 to 60 feet across the road from them. Powell says he crawled to the end of the logs and looked around in their direction.
“And I saw this (German) guy with his gun,” Powell remembered. “He got up and was coming right toward me. He had thick black rimmed glasses. I still remember those glasses. And Gerald Hirschott was one of my five boys and I hollered, ‘Gerald!’ And he looked and he shot him. He (German soldier) fell 10 feet before he got to my log.”
During another incident, Powell and his men were guarding a crossroads in Germany when they got word that Gen. George Patton would be coming through the intersection. Powell told his men to stand and give the general a sharp salute.
Powell said when Patton passed by, he could see his pearl handled pistols. Patton was standing in the front seat with his hands on the windshield of the jeep.
“He’s standing up there holding on to that windshield of that Jeep like that," as Powell demonstrated Patton’s positions. "We were all saluting, and he didn't even look at us. The boys came to me and said, ‘Sgt Powell, I was saluting at him, and Gen. Patton didn't even look at me."
Wasn't he supposed to return salute? Powell replied: "A 4-star general will do whatever he wants to do.”
Powell said even in combat there were lighter moments. When they arrived in Leipzig, Germany, a university town, the half-track came to rest on a bridge over a river. Below the bridge on a sandbar was a group of college age girls sunbathing in bathing suits. Some were even covertly changing from their dresses to their suits.
“We got there, and these girls started putting on bathing suits, and I almost had a riot. You can imagine a bunch of boys that haven't seen a pretty girl in months,” Powell said.
Powell said that a group of his men wanted to jump out of the half-track and run down to see the girls. Powell warned his men that would not be tolerated.
“This is a direct order, “You will be court martialed if you get out of the half-track,” Powell said. “And I meant it.”
And with all of his experiences and all the death and destruction he saw, Powell maintains nearly 80 years later, he would have died for his country.
“The way I felt, democracy and my country were worth my life then. I felt that way then and I still feel that way,” Powell said. “A lot of people don’t. We’ve got the best country in the world. Democracy is the best form of government that's ever been thought of and it’s worth dying for. And a lot of people have died for it.”
Powell is a retired educator, property appraiser and historian. He was recently recognized for serving as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Mansfield for 74 years.
