TEXARKANA, Texas -- World War II veterans are leaving us quickly. Of the 16 million who fought in World War II, there are about 160,000 still alive today.
James Upchurch, 97, is a Navy veteran who took part in one of the biggest and bloodiest battles of the war in the pacific. In May 1942, the entire country was focused on the war effort. Upchurch was graduating from high school.
“I got my diploma that afternoon. The next morning, I was on my way to boot camp,” Upchurch told KTBS.
He was sent to Camp Wallace near Galveston, Texas. Eventually, Upchurch was assigned to the USS Bollinger.
“It was a troop carrier. We carried about 25 landing craft. We hit the beaches. We hit Iwo Jima,” Upchurch said.
Iwo Jima was a brutal battle in the Pacific that lasted over a month in the spring of 1945.
“Everybody was scared to death,” Upchurch remembered.
The victory allowed the U.S. to control a large island and air strip within striking distance of mainland Japan. Casualties were very heavy; more than 6,000 Marines were killed. More than 700 naval personnel also died.
The Japanese casualties were higher with more than 18,000 killed. When victory was finally secured, Marines planted the American flag on Mount Suribachi in one of the most iconic moments of the war.
“We occupied Iwo Jima, and then later on we occupied Japan,” Upchurch said.
After Japan's surrender in September 1945, Upchurch continued to serve in the Navy. He finally returned home to Texarkana.
Nearly eight decades later, he continues one tradition he learned in the Navy. He walks outside to the flagpole in his yard and salutes the flag.
“The lady across the street put that flag there the minute she heard,” Upchurch said, meaning when she heard he was a World War II veteran.
He also asks permission to come aboard, another Navy tradition. KTBS asked Upchurch why carrying on this tradition was so important to him.
“Well, that's what we did aboard ship. We saluted the flag every day,” Upchurch said.
Upchurch worked as a dental technician after the war and raised a family. He still plays cards with his friends once a week.
