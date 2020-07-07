BENTON, La. – The remaining defendant in a deadly 2018 shooting that claimed the life of a Barksdale Air Force Base airman rejected a plea deal and is set for trial this fall.
Jareona Crosby, now 19, last week offered to plead guilty as charged to second-degree murder if the state agreed to recommend a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 25 years. Neither side could reach a resolution during the recent status conference.
Crosby’s trial date is Sept. 4.
One guilty plea has already been entered. Alonzo Wilson, 16, pleaded guilty in October prior to the start of his second-degree murder trial. He was prosecuted as an adult and sentenced to 50 years without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Wilson also will be required to testify to the facts of the case surrounding the Sept. 25, 2018 shooting death of TSgt. Joshua Kidd. District Attorney Schuyler Marvin has maintained that Crosby was the shooter.
Kidd, 30, was killed after investigators say he found two would-be car burglars in the garage of his home in Bossier City’s GreenAcres Place subdivision as he was getting ready to go to work. He was shot as he chased one of them.
Crosby and Wilson, both of Bossier City, admitted to being in Kidd’s garage. Her DNA was found on Kidd’s door handle, and Wilson’s on a flashlight found at the scene.
Crosby was arrested first and stolen 9mm handgun found at her apartment. Lab tests indicate it was not the one used to kill Kidd. No gun was found after Wilson was arrested, attorneys in the case said.
The first break in the Kidd murder investigation came after police, who had vague descriptions of the suspects, got a picture of a teenager who went into a convenience store near GreenAcres Place not long before the airman was killed. Detectives took the picture to schools to see if anyone recognized him. Employees at an alternative school for students with behavioral issues recognized Wilson.
A second break came three days after Kidd's slaying when a student told her school resource officer that Wilson and Crosby had told her about committing car burglaries.
Crosby has admitted breaking into cars that night but denied shooting the airman, according to earlier court testimony. Wilson has implicated Crosby, saying he saw her shoot Kidd.
There had been burglaries in a nearby subdivision and an apartment complex prior to Kidd’s shooting. Thieves were “car hopping,” going from home to home looking for money, guns and cell phones in unlocked cars.