Blanchard shooting

BLANCHARD, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and Blanchard Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Blanchard Thursday morning.

KTBS 3 News has learned that a male is dead at a home at Sand Valley and Jo Lacey Drive. Authorities are calling it a homicide.

The call came in about 4:30 a.m.

If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.

- - - - -

KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.

Report a typo on this article
0
7
5
5
2

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments