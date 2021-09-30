BLANCHARD, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and Blanchard Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Blanchard Thursday morning.
KTBS 3 News has learned that a male is dead at a home at Sand Valley and Jo Lacey Drive. Authorities are calling it a homicide.
The call came in about 4:30 a.m.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
