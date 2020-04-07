SHREVEPORT, La. -- A homicide suspect who shot at a Caddo Parish deputy Monday afternoon has been shot and killed, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.
Derek Swanson, 28, was killed after again firing at law enforcement officers, Prator said.
Officers caught up with Swanson after he broke into a home in the 8700 block of South Lakeshore Drive. The homeowner called 911 to report that a man broke into her home. She remained on the line with the dispatcher until officers arrived.
A Caddo sheriff's deputy and three state troopers surrounded the house as Swanson apparently broke out of a window and ran. He turned and fired at the four, and they shot back with their patrol rifles, Prator said.
Swanson was pronounced dead at the scene. A pistol was beside him, the sheriff said.
The deputy and troopers will be on routine administrative leave pending the investigation.
The woman in the house was not injured; however, Prator described her as being "very frightened" as she remained upstairs on the phone with the 911 dispatcher.
Prator commended the dispatcher for keeping the woman calm during the phone call.
"She didn't have a gun pointed at her ... but she did a tremendous job," Prator said of the dispatcher.
Swanson was wanted for second-degree murder in the April 3 shooting death of 26-year-old Taylor Baskin. Caddo Parish had its own arrest warrant for Swanson in connection with Monday's murder attempt of another Caddo deputy Monday afternoon.
Dozens of law enforcement officers had been searching for Swanson throughout the day and night in the area of Jefferson Paige Road. They turned their attention to Bradford Road Monday night after getting a call that a man tried to steal a truck at a home there.
The search was called off around 1 a.m. and resumed Tuesday morning, involving drones, six K-9 teams and deputies on foot.
The call about the break-in on South Lakeshore came in at 12:36 p.m., Prator said. He estimated only 8 minutes passed between the call and when Swanson was shot.
A Caddo sheriff's deputy first encountered Swanson shortly after noon Monday when he was sent to Jefferson Paige near Clim Lane to follow up on a tip that Swanson was in the area. The deputy spotted a man believed to be Swanson walking on Jefferson Paige.
When the deputy got out of his patrol car and tried to speak to the man, he pulled out a gun and fired at the deputy. The deputy was not hit and returned fire.
Swanson ran into the woods nearby. A short while later, a citizen called the sheriff's office to say a strange man came into his home without permission and tried to steal a rifle. But when he found it was not loaded, he threw it down and left.
Just before dark, a citizen on Bradford Lane called authorities to say he was approached at home by a man who was armed with a stick. The man tried unsuccessfully to steal his truck, then ran away.
Swanson ran into a pond and swam across before disappearing into a heavily wooded area. Divers recovered his wallet in the pond Tuesday morning.
Deputies were assisted in their search by the Louisiana State Police, David Wade Correctional Center, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force and deputies assigned to the FBI Task Force and DEA Task Force. A helicopter from the Louisiana State Police joined by air later in the morning.
Prator commended the agencies that assisted.
"As it stands right now I can't think of another thing we'd do differently," Prator said.