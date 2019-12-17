HOMER, La. — Ashton “Cutter” Nelson, 24 , of Haynesville has been identified by authorities as the victim in Monday night’s homicide. Police have arrested a Homer teen for the killing.
Nelson’s body was discovered early Tuesday morning on Norton Street in Homer. Initially three suspects were taken into police custody in connection to the homicide. As of late Tuesday, only one of the suspects had been arrested — 19 year-old JeTerryious Burns. Burns is charged with one count of second degree murder. The other two have been released pending further investigation.
The shooting incident occurred just before midnight on Monday at the intersection of Adams and Memphis Streets in Homer, a block away from where the body of the victim was discovered, Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel said.
“It appears to be linked to a drug-related setup,” McDaniel said.
The Homer Police Department is the primary investigating agency, and is being greatly assisted by Louisiana State Police and the state fire marshals office.