SHREVEPORT, La. - The family of a woman who deputies say died at the hands of a man who also tried to kill several law enforcement officers is speaking out.
Taylor Baskin, 26, was shot and killed by Derek Swanson, 28, on Friday, Sheriff Steve Prator said.
After a manhunt, deputies caught and killed Swanson on Tuesday -- the day that would have been Baskin's 27th birthday.
Family members say they’re glad Swanson is off the streets.
"She was a sweet girl, loving friendly,” said Mary Stoker, Baskin’s former aunt-in-law. “She was a great mom to my great niece and nephew. She always had a smile on her face every time you saw her. She was lovely. I hate that she passed away on an ugly crime like she did, you know, gun violence. I feel bad for my great niece and nephew and my nephew and all of our family. We're having to deal with it one day at a time."
Baskin’s cousin, Jerica Gore, sent KTBS this statement:
“We are very thankful for the effort to capture Derek and keep him from hurting anyone else’s. The family needed the closure. At this point, we are ready to grieve and try to move forward from this point on. We want to thank all the police that have helped in the investigation. Taylor was a beautiful soul that got taken away from her children and family way too soon. Happy 27th birthday Taylor!”
Baskin leaves behind two children, a son, Dalton, 7, and a daughter, Gracie, 6.