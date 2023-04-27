SHREVEPORT, La. -- There is a disturbing trend in 2023 in homicides against females in the City of Shreveport.
Homicides against females are up 63% from last year. So far this year, including Wednesday's homicide at Morningside Drive and Fairfax Avenue, eight women have been victims of homicides in Shreveport. The victims' ages range from 4 to 42.
At this point last year, there were three female victims. This year’s total has already exceeded all women killed in Shreveport in 2022, which was seven.
The city is on pace to exceed the number of women killed during Shreveport’s deadliest year for homicides, 2021, which was 11 women killed.
Shreveport’s deadliest zip code for women in 2023 is 71008, where three of the eight homicides (37%) have occurred.