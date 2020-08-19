SHREVEPORT, La. -- Alarming new crime statistics show the city's homicide rate is skyrocketing.
The numbers show that through July, Shreveport recorded 35 homicides. That's compared to just 18 at the same point last year.
SPD Chief Ben Raymond addressed that alarming stat while speaking to a meeting of the city council's public safety committee on Tuesday.
"We are 68 percent above the homicide rate for last year," Raymond said. "That one number is what pulls the conversation completely off of how low crime is in all these other categories, because it's violent crime. And it's extremely concerning."
Raymond pointed that the overall crime rate is virtually the same as last year, with actually one fewer crime incident than through the same time last year.
That includes lots of other crimes, such as rape, which is down 22 percent. Statistics also show that robbery is down 20 percent. And burglary is down 9 percent.
Aggravated assault, however, is up 17 percent. That category includes shootings. The chief says there've been 56 more shootings already this year over last, which is an increase of 25 percent. He also said the SPD has received more than 800 more calls about shots fired over the same period last year.
KTBS 3 news has counted at least four more homicides in August in Shreveport. That would make the total so far this year 39, surpassing all of the total of 37 for all of last year.
Chief Raymond told a meeting of the Shreveport city council's public safety committee that the SPD is fighting the rise in deadly gun violence with pro-active policing. He pointed to a special operation over the weekend targeting cruising in hot spot neighborhoods.
Police said that operation netted 27 felony arrests, and more than 30 illegal guns were seized from vehicles, along with narcotics.
Otherwise, the chief says the homicide numbers could be worse.
"Although we had a violent weekend. We had 6 or 9 individual shootings. We may have had 15 or 20 had we not seized 30 illegal firearms off the streets," Raymond said.
He also described the juggling act to keep enough officers on patrol, like those working double shifts amid an officer shortage.
SPD Chief Ben Raymond: "The number of officers on patrol is the same number we had on patrol last year. The difference is, it's the same officer on 2 or 3 of those shifts, versus having a new officer replenished every 8 hours. That means specialized units are operating on skeleton crew numbers. You know, just enough to get by, and they're also working patrol."
The chief read other fresh numbers straight from his cell phone to the committee. He said there've been 56 more shootings already this year over last, which he estimated is a 25 percent jump. And Raymond said the SPD has received more than 800 more calls about shots fired over the same period last year.
A closer look at the SPD's stats shows that District 5 -- which includes Cedar Grove north of West 70th Street, has been the deadliest area with 7 homicides this year. District 11, which also includes another part of Cedar Grove west of I-49, is next with 5. Two other areas -- District 7, which includes Allendale and Queensborough -- and District 8, which includes Mooretown and South Lakeshore -- have each had 4 homicides this year.