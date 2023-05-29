KEITHVILLE, La - Memorial Day is a special day across our nation and across the ArkLaTex.
The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery has been honoring our hero's for about 16 years. A special tribute to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day and every day.
"We always want to honor our veterans and we do that every day with our burial services, but this is a special day, Memorial Day, where we get to honor all of those who have served and gave their life for their country. So, this is really important for us to be able to do that and come out with the community," said Ted Krumm, Cemetery Program Director, Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs.
"I was definitely honored by the opportunity to be able to share with all who are here. The sacrifices that others have made so we can be here. It's the least we can do, it's a very humbling experience and I'm very grateful for this moment," said Pastor Maurice Simmons/SGT, USA Veteran and guest speaker.
There was a large crowd of very patriotic people on hand. Many veterans and many who just love our country and appreciate the sacrifices that have been made for our freedom.
Future generations will continue the legacy of those that have ultimately given themselves for the sake of freedom, for the sake of rights, for the sake of country," said Simmons.
Monday's theme was "NEVER FORGET TO TELL THEIR STORY."