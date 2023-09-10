HOOKS, Texas – Two propositions approved in November of 2021, are underway for Hooks ISD in Texas.
Proposition A is $11.2 million and includes replacing restrooms and buildings and construction of an outdoor P.E. pavilion for the elementary school; replacing a building, constructing a new agriculture shop and renovating the restrooms at the junior high; renovating the high school wing and adding a multipurpose facility.
Proposition B totals $1.3 million and will be used for an indoor practice facility which will begin once four structures on the property are removed.
Hooks ISD spokesperson Lisa Tullis said over the summer some work was done and it goes in stages during breaks when the students are not there.