HOOKS, Texas - A Hooks, Texas man who barricaded himself inside his home has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say the homeowner, William Boyd Estes, 78, had barricaded himself the home on Friday at 9:54 a.m. after threatening SWEPCO workers with a gun.
The utility workers were trying to install poles for new utility lines near Estes' home on SPUR 594 in Hooks.
When police arrived on the scene, Estes reportedly fired three shots at the officers.
Texas DPS and the Bowie County Sheriff's Office were then called in to assisted the Hooks Police Department in the standoff.
Hooks Police Chief Ricky Woodard says the hostage negotiator spoke with Estes for about four hours trying to get him to come out of the house.
The Texarkana, Texas SWAT team was called in around 3:30 p.m. after Estes had stopped communicating with the officers.
When the SWAT team used gas to try and force Estes out of the house, they reportedly heard a gunshot.
Chief Woodard says Estes died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Estes body will be sent to the crime lab in Dallas for an autopsy.