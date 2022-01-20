SHREVEPORT, La. - Hope Connections is partnering with The Salvation Army to provide shelter to the homeless with severe cold weather moving into the ArkLaTex.
Hope Connections is setting up a tent which opened Thursday to provide a warm place to stay for up to 50 people. The Salvation Army will provide the food and cots to those that come.
"The whole point is to keep people from dying outside and it happens every year," said Christa Pazzaglia, Executive Director of Hope Connections. "These are the people we care about and the most vulnerable people in our community. We want to take care of them and make sure they have a warm place to sleep tonight."
Help is still needed from the community with assistance from volunteers to get people checked in and gathering supplies such as bottled water, snacks, coffee, blankets, pillows and towels.
Due to the amount of storage and lack of staff, Hope Connections is not asking for donations of clothes.
Donations can be dropped off at 2350 Levy Street in Shreveport.