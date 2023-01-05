Hope Public Schools to host community meeting to discuss 5-year plan

HOPE, Ark.- A school district in southwest Arkansas is hosting a community meeting this month to discuss their 5-year plan.
The Hope School District recently received a $15 million magnet grant.
Their goal is to get the community excited about the future of education.
The district is planning to use the grant to help reimagine the high school diploma.
Administrators say in the next five years every student will graduate with either an associate degree or a professional skilled trade certificate.
They’ll also be able to take advantage of other options and opportunities such as, private scholarship funds, an internship work study program, and other extracurricular and after school programs.
Superintendent Jonathan Crossley says the meeting is designed to not only be informative, but also allow the community to take an active role in the district’s future.
The Hope School District was one of 19 schools across the country to receive the federally funded magnet grant this cycle.
Farmer’s Bank also partnered with the district to provide an additional $125,000 donation.
There’s about 2,300 students in the district and 10,000 people in the community.
The community planning meeting will be held on Thursday, January 19th at Hempstead Hall in Hope, Arkansas.
The public is encouraged to attend.