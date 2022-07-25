HOPE, Ark. -- Hope police officers are investigating the death of a woman who apparently was killed Monday when someone fired shots into her house.
Officers went to the 2000 block of West Avenue E around 4 a.m. in response to a shots fired call and found Marcela Lopez, 40, of Hope, unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound to her upper body.
A family member was attempting to render aid. Officers assisted until Pafford EMS and Hope firefighters arrived on the scene. Lopez was taken to Wadley hospital, where she later died.
Investigators believe a four-door vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger, was in the street near the residence at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Sgt. Todd Lauterbach at 870-722-2576.