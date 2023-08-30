Aggie Gambino, right, helps her ten-year-old daughter, Giada, left, work on math worksheets as twin sister Giuliana, center back, gets a snack in the kitchen as they do homework from school at the dining room table in their home Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Spring, Texas. “The more parents understand how they’re being taught," she says, "the better participant they can be in their child’s learning.”