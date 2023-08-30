New Orleans, La._ A new policy will give high school seniors in Louisiana an alternate path to a diploma. It could help boost graduation rates for students who have long lagged behind, especially those who are not fluent in English and those who have chronic medical conditions.
Beginning in 3rd grade, all Louisiana students have to take the LEAP exam, a series of standardized tests in various subjects. Seniors must pass three of them in order to graduate: English I or English II, Algebra I or Geometry, and Biology or U.S. History/Civics.
Besides Algebra and Geometry, which are available in Spanish, the LEAP tests are only offered in English. Advocates believe that requirement is the primary reason non-fluent English speakers graduate at a much lower rate than students overall in Louisiana.
Emma Merrill directs Las Sierras Academy, a program for Orleans Parish students who have recently arrived in the U.S. She said in 2019, two of her students passed the LEAP exam, “and the rest of the kids could not graduate.” Only about 40% of English learners in Louisiana did that year compared to 80% of students overall. Then the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education temporarily waived the LEAP requirement because of COVID-19. “100% of my kids graduated that year,” said Merrill.
English learners make up about 5% of Louisiana public school students overall. That number is much higher in some parishes, including Jefferson Parish, where 20% of the student body does not speak fluent English.
Merrill and NOLA Public School Educational Diagnostician Cheruba Chavez began advocating for an alternative to the LEAP graduation requirement. “It just was very obvious that this was something artificial, manmade,” said Chavez.
Read more from our partners at WWL-TV here.