HORATIO, Ark. - Nearly half of the students enrolled in the Horatio School District in Arkansas stopped in-person classes and switched to learning virtually after several positive covid-19 cases prompted about 27 percent of the elementary school staff to quarantine because of close contact.
District officials confirm that two elementary school students and several teachers tested positive for covid-19. They now must quarantine.. until December first.
The district has two campuses. One is the elementary school which teaches pre-kindergarten through the 6th grade. The high school teaches grades 7 through 12.
Horatio Schools Superintendent Zane Vanderpool. He says with so many teachers on quarantine, there was not enough staff to support the students.
"There would not have been enough staff nor classroom assistance to be able to cover all of the areas we would need for instruction and to still be productive with all of our children on site," said Vanderpool.
In person classes will resume on December 1st.