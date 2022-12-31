NEW ORLEANS - In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
"It's been a horrific year, and a horrific close to a horrific year," said Jeff Asher, a crime analyst who works for the City Council. "The numbers speak for themselves."
As of 1:30 Saturday afternoon, New Orleans had logged 265 murders — the highest number since before Hurricane Katrina, when the city's population was about a quarter larger than it is now, according to Asher. That works out to 70 killings for every 100,000 people in the city, the highest rate in a decade and a half, and one of the highest rates ever recorded in New Orleans.
The bloodshed comes after a time of relative peace.
"If you look at the number of murders we had in 2018 and 2019 combined, it is barely more than what we have in 2022," Asher said.
