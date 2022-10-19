SHREVEPORT, La. -- A federal class action lawsuit claims that Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City -- and dozens of other gaming properties under Caesars Entertainment -- have been short-changing players for millions of dollars.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport, says Caesars properties "have been keeping the change off of hundreds of thousands if not millions of gaming vouchers, essentially robbing their customers a few cents at a time, on millions of transactions."
The suit also alleges that Caesars "has short-changed its players millions of dollars."
The suit says that since 2012, players who cash out from electronic slot machines take a voucher to a kiosk.
It claims that those kiosks round down to the nearest dollar.
The federal class action was filed here because the suit says the Bossier Horseshoe is where the original plaintiff, listed as Mike Young of Shreveport, was shorted money. He's represented by the New Orleans law firm of Sternberg, Naccari & White.
Caesars owns 57 casinos across the country. They did not reply for comment on this story.