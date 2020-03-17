BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Horseshoe Casino is making the most of a difficult situation. Governor Edwards ordered casinos to close until April 13th to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.
People who work for the casino say they have a lot of extra food, so they're donating it to Bossier Schools to help with its feeding program.
Officials from Bossier Schools picked up a lot of those fruits and veggies on Tuesday to give to students while they're out of school.
"We've always been very active in the community and have always tried to do our part in the community, said Shelli Murphy, advertising and public relations manager for Horseshoe casino. “So, this is just one more way as we think proactively and look at the situation as whole that we can continue to do our part. Today, we've been saying we're making lemonade out of lemons."
The Louisiana Food Bank picked up whatever Bossier Schools did not take.