BOSSIER CITY, La. - Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs announced the properties will resume gaming operations at 8 a.m. Monday in accordance with directives from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board pending all regulatory approvals.
At Horseshoe and Louisiana Downs, the casinos will open at 25% capacity as according to the Phase 1 Reopening Plan of White House COVID-19 guidance. Slot machine banks are arranged to allow for proper social distancing. Horseshoe will provide limited seating at table games. Table games will not operate from 1-9 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays.
The Hotel at Horseshoe is scheduled to reopen Monday with limited rooms and services available. 8 oz. Burger Bar is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday with strict social distancing protocol in place.
At Louisiana Downs, Fuddruckers will open at 11 a.m. Monday. The 2020 Thoroughbred Meet will commence June 6. The Meet will be run spectator-free until further notice in accordance with sanctions by Governor John Bel Edwards.
Other non-gaming offerings, including entertainment, restaurants and bars, will likely be reopened on a phased basis with limited capacity. Subject to government directives, other amenities on property, including ticketed live events, will open in phases, in-line with consumer demand and guidance from public health authorities.
Effective immediately, Horseshoe and Louisiana Downs will implement Caesars’ new health and safety protocols, which enhance the company’s existing plans and practices in these areas.