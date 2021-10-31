BOSSIER CITY, La - Many of us like to watch football on Sunday's and as of today..... you can watch and bet on those NFL football games legally and in person in the state of Louisiana.
Sportsbooks were allowed to open for business in 4 casinos across the state, including the Horseshoe in Bossier City.
The Caesars Sportsbook celebrated the launch of in-person sports betting with a tandem launch in Bossier and at Harrah’s New Orleans.
The betting began at 7am Sunday morning. Casinos in Baton Rouge and Harvey also had their licenses go into effect at 12:01 a.m. this morning.