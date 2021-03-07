SHREVEPORT, La. -- Several northwest Louisiana hospitals faced a dire situation during February's week-long snow and ice storm. The biggest issue was water pressure, according to Knox Andress, the designated coordinator for hospitals in Louisiana's Region 7, Hospitals rely on the water to create steam, not only to heat the building but also to sterilize instruments for surgeries. Some hospitals resorted to melting snow until fresh water could be trucked in.
"It was a constant circle," said Andress. "So you have trucks bring in water and off-load the water. Then, another truck has got to go back to the water source to pick up more. It was constantly like that for days in Shreveport-Bossier."
On Thursday, March 4, the Caddo Parish Commission issued a "resolution of appreciation" to CNC Oilfield Services and Bulldog Oilfield Services for their work in trucking in the water.
Andress has been on the job since shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks. He calls the disaster response to this winter's storm: "historic." But Andress says the hospitals got through it and everyone learned a lot so they can better prepare in case something similar happens in the future.