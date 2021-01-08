SHREVEPORT, La. -- Hospitals in Northwest Louisiana are now stretched thin. COVID-19 patients are filling hospital beds at a record rate, causing hospital administrators to reschedule non-emergent procedures.
Brian Crawford, chief administrative officer for Willis-Knighton Health System said, like other hospitals in the state, Willis Knighton is at capacity.
“We're at our highest numbers this week. We've hit 157. Earlier this week, we were at about 150. Today, that's the highest we've been since the beginning of this pandemic back in March. That's about a 50% increase since the first part of December,” he said. “We attribute a lot of that to the gatherings around Christmas time and New Year's Eve. The sad part is we're expecting about a 25% increase in the next two weeks.”
Crawford explained that this does not mean the hospital cannot take in new patients. It can.
But at the moment, it means that wait times to go from the emergency room into a patient room could be longer. The situation is also making it necessary for non-emergency, elective surgeries to be rescheduled.
“So, those people that have surgeries that are lined up that are outpatient, for instance, that don't require an overnight stay, those are still going forward and on schedule. It's just those non-emergency, elective procedures that can be rescheduled to a later date that we're talking about moving, in conjunction with our physicians, of course,” said Crawford.
The pandemic has also created a serious blood shortage. This is affecting any procedures that require transfusions. Leukemia, sickle cell, cancer oncology and trauma patients are just some of those affected.
“Lifeshare has had to cancel a lot of their blood drives, because of COVID. And those regular donors that normally go and donate on a regular basis haven't been able to go because of COVID restrictions, or they've been sick themselves. And so it's created a dire situation for the medical health systems across Northwest Louisiana right now,” said Crawford. “So we would encourage anybody who can -- you can't catch COVID by donating blood -- be a hero for the healthcare workers and help us out and go out there and donate blood today.”
Crawford said the need is greatest for blood types O and B+.