SHREVEPORT, La. - The December graduates of the Class of 2020 are heading out into the job market with diplomas in hand. For the new alumni of the Northwestern State College of Nursing, there are plenty of jobs to be had. Even before COVID-19, health care providers (especially nurses) have been in short supply in the Ark-La-Tex but the gap has only increased during the spikes of coronavirus. NSU College of Nursing Dean Dr. Dana Clawson says she knows what's being asked of the nurses as they head to the front lines of the pandemic.
"Be nice to the nurses," said Dr. Clawson with a laugh, before turning serious. "My husband works in the emergency room at Lake Charles Memorial. He comes home in the evenings and says, 'I can't even talk it's so bad.' So it's definitely taking a toll on our health care providers."
Working in an intensive care unit (ICU) is stressful even without a pandemic, but while the university has made the shift to remote classes, they've tried to impart the importance of self-care in the upcoming classes of health care workers.
"It's necessary to take care of themselves, take a break," Dr. Clawson said. "Get away from it for a minute, and make sure you have someone you can talk to about what you've seen."
But even when the pandemic subsides, the shortage of health care workers will continue.
"It's what they call the 'baby boom times two' effect," said Brain Crawford, chief administrative officer with Willis-Knighton Health System. "You get baby boomers aging at huge numbers, who need additional, advanced care. The times two effect is those baby boomers are retiring from health care positions. We're losing the positions, and we're gaining them as patients."
The issue is not unique to the Ark-La-Tex. But since some states are willing to pay more to close the gap, the new nurses can be selective when choosing where they want to work.
"The states start paying higher and higher amounts to get travel nurses," Dr. Clawson explained. "We really have a good supply line right now but then they get pulled away from this community and the needs here."
While the pay may be better, Dr. Robert Walter, the chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at LSU Health Shreveport says it has to be something you love.
"If it's not something you like doing, then maybe that's not the direction you go," Dr. Walter said. "Medicine is still fun. You can find something that you really enjoy. When you do, that's the pathway you should take."
During the first wave of the pandemic last spring, Dr. Clawson says the college was asked if their students could graduate early. She declined, since they weren't ready yet and she wanted them to get what had paid for in terms of their education.