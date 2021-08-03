SHREVEPORT, La -- Area hospitals are game-planning with first responders to avoid getting overloaded with COVID patients. That's as a top regional health official says it may be a matter of time before northwest Louisiana sees a bigger surge in hospitalizations, given the large numbers in the southern part of the state.
"We can see it coming," said Knox Andress, Region 7 Designated Regional Coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.
So leaders from seven area hospitals met with EMS officials and Homeland Security. Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton brought good news. He said three of the city's four ambulances that broke down over the weekend are back in service.
Now, along with one on loan from Bossier City, Shreveport is back up to its full number.
"We need all 10 of those medic units up because they are really running right now and hopping, just on top of our normal EMS calls, and then the COVID surge," Wolverton said.
He says the challenge now is to evaluate COVID patients when EMS crews respond, so as not to overwhelm hospitals. He says a medical director will advise them.
"Try to steer some of these patients away from the ER, to an urgent care or their primary doctor and get that care through that route versus the ER. That will help with the overload that's happening at the hospitals right now," Wolverton said.
Andress says hospitals are also strained by a loss of staffing because of the pandemic. He says many frontline workers have retired early or changed professions because of stress.
"How long can one do that day after day? But that's what ICU nurses do. That's what a lot of these nurses do in these hospitals. They go day after day after day to take care of these people that are very ill. Some of them in the ICU, some of them on ventilators, some of them that don't recover," Andress said.
Andress says hospitals also still have to deal with everyday emergencies.
"We're focused on the COVID patient and the medical needs here. But someone comes in with some other trauma or illness. So you know it becomes challenging," he said.
Andress urges people to get vaccinated.
"If you haven't been vaccinated yet, don't walk. Run to get vaccinated," he says.