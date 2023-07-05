A chaotic scene on the Fourth of July, after shots fired at a party left four people dead and seven others injured. Wednesday afternoon investigators are still trying to figure out who did this.
“You will not get away with this. What you have done is traumatized this community,” said Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor.
“I'm still pissed off,” said Tommietta Walker, who hosted the 4th of July party.
For more than a decade, Walker has hosted the party for her friends and family at her home here on Pearl Avenue.
“We just get together, have family to celebrate the 4th of July. That's a tradition in my family,” said Walker.
“These are great people that get together and enjoy themselves,” said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith.
This time it turned deadly.
“I don't even know what went wrong last night. I really don't. I was in the house. All I did was hear shots. I ran to the door and everybody was running in my house,” said Walker.
Shreveport police said around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday they got several calls about people getting shot. They said during the party multiple men started shooting at each other. When police arrived there were more than two hundred people at the party. Walker said word got out about the party and people who weren’t invited showed up.
“I think they did advertising on Facebook. Well, they shouldn't have, but I think it was on Facebook,” said Walker.
Tuesday night police found three people dead and seven injured. Wednesday morning they found the body of a fourth person.
“And I want that justice to reflect. Full prosecution. Full prosecution. No sympathy, no empathy. Because you didn't give any empathy to the people that you hurt,” said Taylor.
“I'm trying to see why did you do this? Why did you do it? And why did you come in when you weren’t invited,” said Walker.
Despite the tragedy, Walker said she plans to host the party again next year.
“Yeah, we coming back. We’re coming back. This is not going to stop us from something we do every year,” said Walker.