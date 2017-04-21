Hot air balloons will float above Shreveport again this summer.
The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is hosting the Balloon Federation Of America for their annual meeting. That's the group in charge of the U-S Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championship.
The competition will be in Shreveport for the second year in a row.
This year's championships will be on July 10 -16. The Red River Balloon Rally is also coming up July 14 - 15 at LSUS.
Sheila Norman of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission says the event brought in about 4 million dollars to Shreveport in just two days last year.
"Last year, we rained out on Friday night, but on Saturday we brought in about 10 thousand people," said Norman. "And so, we expect to maybe double that this year and have 20-thousand over both nights. We do do a lot of out-of-town advertising, so we expect a lot of people to come in from the surrounding 3 hour-drive market that we have"
Tickets for the rally go on sale June 20 at Brookshires and Super1 stores.