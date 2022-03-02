NEW ORLEANS - Dangerously hot days, which are expected to triple in Louisiana over the next few decades, have been linked to an uptick in emergency room visits for issues like anxiety, mood disorders, schizophrenia and self-harm, a new study found.
The research, published last week in JAMA Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of evidence that heat-related health issues pose increasing dangers to vulnerable populations as hot days increase. Though the uptick was small — about 8% more mental health visits on hot days — the impact on the health care system could be significant as Louisiana gets hotter.
Louisiana cities are already experiencing two weeks to a month more of extremely hot weather than they did 50 years ago, according to a 2020 analysis by Climate Central, a science research and journalism organization. By 2050, the current average of 35 hot days yearly is expected to skyrocket to nearly 115 days.
