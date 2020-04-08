SHREVEPORT, La. - Hot meals are still being served twice a day at Christian Service in Shreveport. It’s one of the only non-profits still providing a hot meal, but they need help.
Because of the social distancing guidelines, the meals that used to be served inside are now picked up at this window. It’s still a hot meal, but it’s served in a styrofoam to-go container rather than on a plate.
Breakfast is served from 8 to 10 a.m. daily and lunch until noon seven days a week, 364 days a year, everyday except Christmas day.
The adjustment to the meal service is to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. But that has added an extra expense that wasn’t in the budget.
“Anyone can come up and get a meal no questions asked. But right now we are in the need for paper plates to go plates, spoons, silverware, napkins and cups,” said Executive Director Al Moore.
“We are doing over 200 meals a day so just think about it. We’re doing 1,300 meals a week. That’s 1,300 to-go plates so we are in need of to-go plates, silverware, bottle water and napkins,” said Moore.
Moore said the sudden cost for to-go supplies in response to the pandemic wasn’t in their budget.
To help, take supplies to their location at 2346 Levy in Shreveport. Or make a monetary donation at Christian Service.