Water Vapor Image from Thursday Evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our summer-like weather pattern as of Thursday evening a.k.a. the heat ridge still resided over the ArkLaTex.  It was weakening a little as a storm system on the southeast US coast was moving toward us.

Friday PM Jet Stream Forecast

The Jet Stream Forecast for Friday afternoon shows the ridge weakening even more and the storm system moving into Alabama.  Thus, our rain chance increases slightly.

Saturday Afternoon Jetstream Forecast

On Saturday, the storm pulls up stationary and weakens.

Sunday Jetstream Forecast

By Sunday, a new ridge builds in from the west and helps nudge the storm away from the ArkLaTex.  Then, what little rain possibility we see goes way down.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

The Precisioncast for Friday afternoon still has highs in the 90s and shows a little rain over the eastern ArkLaTex.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Saturday's forecast is about the same.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

On Sunday, we dry out again.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts appear small through the period.

