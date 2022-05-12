SHREVEPORT, La. - Our summer-like weather pattern as of Thursday evening a.k.a. the heat ridge still resided over the ArkLaTex. It was weakening a little as a storm system on the southeast US coast was moving toward us.
The Jet Stream Forecast for Friday afternoon shows the ridge weakening even more and the storm system moving into Alabama. Thus, our rain chance increases slightly.
On Saturday, the storm pulls up stationary and weakens.
By Sunday, a new ridge builds in from the west and helps nudge the storm away from the ArkLaTex. Then, what little rain possibility we see goes way down.
The Precisioncast for Friday afternoon still has highs in the 90s and shows a little rain over the eastern ArkLaTex.
Saturday's forecast is about the same.
On Sunday, we dry out again.
Forecast rain amounts appear small through the period.
