Water Vapor Image of our Strong Heat Ridge
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our late summer heat wave was firmly entrenched over the ArkLaTex as of Monday evening.  The amplified heat ridge showed up well on the water vapor imagery.

Jet Stream Forecast for Thursday

The Jet Stream Forecast keeps this weather feature strong through Thursday.

Jet Stream Forecast for Friday

A weak disturbance may flatten the ridge on Friday backing a weak cold front into the ArkLaTex.  Thus, we may cool down a degree or two.

Jet Stream Forecast for Next Monday

The front is expected to dissipate on Saturday allowing the muggy weather to linger into Sunday.

On Monday, the weather pattern changes significantly as a trough digs into the ArkLaTex.  This finally brings Fall-like conditions to the area!

7-Day Forecast

The 7-Day Forecast shows hot weather through Sunday and then a big cool down for Monday.

