Water Vapor Image of Our Heat Ridge as of Monday Evening
Water Vapor Image of Our Heat Ridge as of Monday Evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our summer-like weather pattern with the heat ridge overhead is keeping the ArkLaTex hot for the rest of the week.

Heat Ridge Forecast for Thursday Evening

The hottest weather is forecast around Thursday as the ridge centers itself over the ArkLaTex.

Peak Heat Forecast for Thursday Afternoon

Afternoon high temperatures may reach just above the century mark.

Ridge Moves North by the Weekend

A little relief may come our way by the weekend as the ridge slides north. 

Weak Cold Front for the Weekend

This could allow for a weak cold front to back into the area.  Temperatures may drop a degree for two.  There even could be some scattered showers and storms!

Keep up to date with our weather by tuning into KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and our KTBS 3 Now Devices.

