SHREVEPORT, La. - Our summer-like weather pattern with the heat ridge overhead is keeping the ArkLaTex hot for the rest of the week.
The hottest weather is forecast around Thursday as the ridge centers itself over the ArkLaTex.
Afternoon high temperatures may reach just above the century mark.
A little relief may come our way by the weekend as the ridge slides north.
This could allow for a weak cold front to back into the area. Temperatures may drop a degree for two. There even could be some scattered showers and storms!
